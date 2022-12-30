AP Governor, CM condole demise of PM Modi’s mother Hiraben

Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday expressed grief over the demise of Hiraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday expressed grief over the demise of Hiraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. She was 99.

''I convey my heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi ji, and the bereaved family members and pray Lord Jagannath and Lord Venkateswara, to bless her soul to rest in peace,'' Harichandan said in a tweet.

The Chief Minister in a statement said he shares the personal grief of Prime Minister Modi and extended his heartfelt condolences on the bereavement.

''My deepest condolences to PM @narendramodi garu. My thoughts and prayers are with the family in these difficult times,'' Jagan Mohan Reddy tweeted.

