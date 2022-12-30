Left Menu

Goa CM condoles death of PM Modi's mother, says she gave 'inspiration of karmayoga' to her son

In a tweet, Sawant said, I am deeply pained by the passing away of Smt. Heera-ba, the mother of our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. I express my heartfelt condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief. My deepest condolences to Honble PM Shri narendramodi ji and family.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben, and said she gave the ''inspiration of karmayoga'' to her son.

Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad in the early hours of Friday at the age of 99. She was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday. In a tweet, Sawant said, ''I am deeply pained by the passing away of Smt. Heera-ba, the mother of our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. I express my heartfelt condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief.'' ''My deepest condolences to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji and family. We offer our tributes to the mother who gave inspiration of Karmayoga to her son, who is working hard to transform the nation. May her soul attain sadgati. Om Shanti,'' he said in another tweet.

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane tweeted, ''Words of sympathy feel inadequate in expressing grief and sorrow on hearing the news of the sad demise of Smt. #Heeraben Modi, Mother of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. With love and remembrance, we share in your sorrow. Our deepest sympathy to you, dear PM. Om shanti.''

