Adityanath, political leaders condole death of PM's mother

Om Shanti

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-12-2022 10:01 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 10:01 IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and leaders of political parties in Uttar Pradesh on Friday condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother.

Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad early on Friday.

In a tweet, the chief minister said, ''For a son, a mother is the entire world. The death of a mother is an unbearable and irreparable loss for a son. The demise of the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is extremely sad. May Lord Shri Ram give the departed pious soul a place at his holy feet. Om Shanti!'' Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati also expressed her condolences and tweeted, ''Extremely saddened by the news of the passing away of Mrs. Hiraben, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.'' ''My deepest condolences to his entire family. May nature give him and all his loved ones the strength to bear this loss,'' she said.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav in a tweet said, ''Extremely saddened by the passing away of honourable Mrs. Hiraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. May her soul rest in peace. Deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Heartfelt tributes.'' Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, ''Received the sad news of the passing away of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother. May God give place to the departed pious soul at his feet and give courage to Shri @narendramodi ji and all his family members in these moments of pain. Om Shanti!''

