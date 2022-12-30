Left Menu

K'taka Governor, CM, political leaders condole demise of PM Modi's mother

I offer my heartfelt tributes at her feet, Om Shanti Shanti. Chief Minister Bommai in his condolence message said, May her soul rest in peace.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-12-2022 10:40 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 10:40 IST
K'taka Governor, CM, political leaders condole demise of PM Modi's mother
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Ministers and several political leaders from the state have expressed grief over the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben.

Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. She was 99.

Expressing sadness, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot said, ''May her soul rest in peace and may God give strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense loss. I offer my heartfelt tributes at her feet, Om Shanti Shanti.'' Chief Minister Bommai in his condolence message said, ''May her soul rest in peace. May God give the PM the strength to bear this huge loss.'' Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and state Congress President D K Shivakumar expressing grief said, they join the entire nation in offering prayers for the departed soul and offer condolences to the family and loved ones.

Shivakumar said, ''The loss of a parent is indescribable.'' Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said, in his opinion, the relationship between Modi and his mother who was a ''Mamatamayi'' and also a centenarian, is the height of mother-son affection.

Several of Bommai's cabinet colleagues and other political leaders too have expressed their condolences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022