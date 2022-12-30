RSS condoles death of PM Modi's mother

Left Menu

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Friday expressed grief over the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modis mother and said her life was a great example of devotion to values.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2022 10:55 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 10:55 IST
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Friday expressed grief over the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother and said her life was a great example of devotion to values. Modi's mother Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. She was 99. ''On this sad occasion, all of us volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) pay our respects to her,'' the Sangh said in a statement issued by its chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale.

''Mataji's life was a great example of a meaningful life of continuous work on the strength of devotion to values ​​and unwavering faith in God even in extremely difficult circumstances,'' the RSS said.

In this hour of grief, the Sangh express its condolences to Prime Minister Modi and his family members, the statement said.

The RSS prays that may God grant salvation to the departed soul, it added.

