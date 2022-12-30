Pakistan PM condoles death of Modi's mother

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday offered his condolences to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, on the passing of his mother Hiraben.

''There is no greater loss than losing one's mother. My condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi on the passing away of his mother,'' Sharif tweeted.

Hiraben passed away at an Ahmedabad hospital on Friday at the age of 99.

