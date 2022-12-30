Pakistan PM condoles death of Modi's mother
PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 30-12-2022 13:50 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 13:49 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday offered his condolences to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, on the passing of his mother Hiraben.
''There is no greater loss than losing one's mother. My condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi on the passing away of his mother,'' Sharif tweeted.
Hiraben passed away at an Ahmedabad hospital on Friday at the age of 99.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hiraben
- Pakistan
- Narendra Modi
- Indian
- Sharif
- Shehbaz Sharif
- Ahmedabad
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"Hosting Osama Bin Laden..."Jaishankar's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies
Indian Navy chief discusses defence cooperation with Sri Lankan PM, President in Colombo
Indian women's hockey team continue winning momentum, beat South Africa 2-0
India slams Pakistan for raking up Kashmir issue in UN