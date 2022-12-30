Left Menu

'I am AIADMK coordinator', reiterates Panneerselvam

In this connection, the poll panel has reportedly sent a letter to Coordinator Panneerselvam and Joint Coordinator Palaniswami.The National Law Commission, in a letter, to AIADMK sought the views of Palaniswami on holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.

PTI | Madurai | Updated: 30-12-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 15:44 IST
Till date, the Election Commission has addressed him as AIADMK Coordinator in official letters, former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) said here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters at the airport, Panneerselvam, when asked on an official letter addressing Edappadi K Palaniswami as AIADMK 'General Secretary' said that it was a 'wrong' information. The Commission, in every letter till date addressed him as coordinator, he said.

The Election Commission on December 29 said it has developed a prototype of a Remote Electronic Voting Machine (RVM) for domestic migrant voters and has invited political parties for a demonstration on January 16. In this connection, the poll panel has reportedly sent a letter to Coordinator (Panneerselvam) and Joint Coordinator (Palaniswami).

The National Law Commission, in a letter, to AIADMK sought the views of Palaniswami on holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies. The Panneerselvam camp objected to it.

OPS, without making a direct reference to the law panel's letter or naming anyone specifically, said that 'artificially' problems were created.

Panneerselvam reiterated that he and Palaniswami were duly elected by party workers as coordinator and joint coordinator.

