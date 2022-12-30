Odisha minister meets Kerala CM, invites him to Men's Hockey World Cup

The Odisha government on Friday officially invited Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to attend the Men's Hockey World Cup to be held in the eastern state in January.

Odisha's Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries Ranendra Pratap Swain met Vijayan at his chamber in the Secretariat here and invited him to attend the event as a state guest.

''On behalf of Hon'ble CM Shri @Naveen_Odisha ji, I met @CMOKerala Shri @pinarayivijayan ji & invited him to attend #HockeyWorldCup2023 as a state guest,'' Swain tweeted.

Vijayan later said the Odisha minister extended the invitation and presented him with the jersey of the Indian Men's Hockey team.

''It was a pleasure interacting with @rajaaswain, Odisha's Minister for Agriculture & FE and Fisheries & ARD. Delighted to receive his invitation to the Men's Hockey World Cup to be held in Odisha in January,'' the Kerala Chief Minister tweeted.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, last week, had announced that his counterparts from all the states would be invited to the ensuing Men's Hockey World Cup.

Patnaik made the announcement at an all-party meeting convened in Bhubaneswar ahead of the sporting extravaganza.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)