Haryana to conduct health check-ups of about 1.25 crore people in 2023: CM Khattar

Haryana will conduct health check-ups of around 1.25 crore people in the state in 2023 under its ambitious Nirogi Haryana scheme, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Saturday.

''Furthermore, in the future, health check-ups of each citizen will be done every two years and the record kept for further investigation and early diagnosis of every medical issue,'' Khattar added.

Speaking during the Jan Samvad Programme on New Year's eve, Khattar assured that eligible beneficiaries whose names had been wrongly deleted from ration card lists would be added after rectifications in January.

Khattar said the compensation amount would be recovered from the officials because of whom their names had been wrongly deleted.

All such beneficiaries will get the ration due to them, an official release said. While extending New Year's greetings to the state's people, Khattar also spoke on the need for social harmony. The chief minister said he had to face many challenges in the last nine years but that did not prevent him from working for people's welfare. Describing Narendra Modi as a true 'karmayogi', Khattar said just two hours after performing his mother's last rites, the Prime Minister returned to the service of the people.

Khattar also provided detailed information about several state government schemes, including for education, healthcare and roads, among others, and said Haryana had simplified their implementation through the Parivar Pehchan Patra (Family ID) so that eligible beneficiaries did not have to make rounds of government offices.

The chief minister said he had curbed corruption to a great extent through public awareness programmes and the campaign would continue in the future as well.

Khattar said the needy and the poor were being motivated to choose self-employment opportunities to make them self-reliant. Special camps are being organised where such people are being given employment opportunities and even loans. The BJP leader also alleged that the opposition was not able to digest the transparency the government had brought in governance.

Without naming former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Khattar said they were saying that they would scrap the Parivar Pehchan Patra scheme if their party came to power.

Khattar said the current regime ushered in Information Technology reforms and digitalised various services but the opposition was not able to digest this.

Hooda, the Leader of the Opposition in the Haryana Assembly, on Saturday reiterated that the BJP-led government had turned the Parivar Pehchan Patra into a weapon to cut pensions of the elderly and ration cards of the poor. ''Without any information and investigation, the government is indiscriminately stopping people's pension and ration. Pensions of about five lakh elderly people and ration cards of about 10 lakh poor families have been cut by showing random and baseless incomes in family identity cards. ''The elderly and poor families are now visiting government offices but they are unable to get relief,'' the Congress leader said in a statement.

Hooda alleged that the Parivar Pehchan Patras contained serious errors. Citing an example, he said, ''A person who has been working in Delhi Police for 10 years has been put in the BPL (Below Poverty Line) list and the names of poor widows have been removed from this list. Annual incomes of lakhs of rupees were shown in the Family IDs of poor families who are primarily surviving on welfare schemes of the government.

''Many such examples are being seen that the incomes of street vendors and tea sellers have also been shown more than that of government employees. The government filled the income column of the people in the Family ID without any investigation and information. The government does not have any way of verifying information on Family ID cards,'' he said.

Under the guise of Family ID, not only pensions and rations but the poor are also being deprived of government welfare schemes, Hooda alleged. ''Poor families are also being deprived of the Ayushman (Bharat) scheme. The issue was also raised by the Congress in the (Haryana) Assembly and we told the government with facts how large-scale irregularities are taking place in the Family identity card and property IDs,'' he said.

Hooda reiterated that the people would be freed from problems such as the family ID if the Congress came to power after the next elections.

