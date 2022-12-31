Telangana BJP chief links Ayyappa Swamy remark row to Munawar Fariqui; says KCR govt "encouraging blasphemy"

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay on Saturday accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for allegedly "encouraging blasphemy" without taking any action. In a series of tweets against Atheist Association President, Bairi Naresh who courted controversy by making "insulting" remarks about Lord Ayyappa Swamy, Bandi Sanjay took to Twitter and said, "Anybody can abuse Hindu Gods in #Telangana & get exonerated bcos @TelanganaCMO encourages blasphemy without taking any action! KCR claims to be "True Hindu" & his "Hinduvta is real" BUT so far what action is taken on insults against Gods Vishnu, Shiva & Ayyappa done in Kodangal ?"

Demanding strong action against the alleged offenders of Hindu sentiments, Bandi Sanjay further linked Bairi Naresh's remark row with stand-up comedian Munawar Fariqui and said, "BRS govt gives security to Munawar Faruqui who insults goddess Seethamma & permission to others to hold meetings & make derogatory remarks on Lord Ayyappa Swamy's birth." On January 1, 2022, Faruqui and four others were arrested by Madhya Pradesh police following a complaint by Eklavya Singh Gaud, son of BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaud, that he made objectionable remarks about Hindu deities. However, he was later released on bail.

There has been uproar in Telangana as Bairi Naresh allegedly made an insulting remark against Lord Ayyappa at a public meeting two days ago. A video of the same went viral, sparking outrage on social media platforms. Devotees have lodged complaints against Bairi Naresh at different police stations in Hyderabad with demands for his immediate arrest.

Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have also demanded the invocation of the Preventive Detention Act against him for allegedly insulting the Hindu Gods and hurting the sentiments of the devotees of Ayyappa Swamy. Guruswami Virender Yadav also lodged a complaint at Madannapet police station demanding to arrest Bairi Naresh for defaming Lord Ayyappa and other Hindu Gods.

"There will be serious protests across the city if there is no action against him," Virender Yadav said on Friday. Earlier, BJP spokesperson NV Subhash also slammed Telangana CM KCR, saying that his government was encouraging and protecting anti-Hindu forces in the state.

"How can a person dare to use derogatory remarks on Lord Ayyappa Swamy when thousands of people have taken Diksha in December and January, the months were known as scared for Ayappa Swamy," Subhash said on Friday. He demanded stern action against the offender. Subhash said, "KCR government had granted police permission and provided security for the function of Munnawar Faruqui who insulted Hindu Gods in spite of opposition by the majority of people including our party leaders and some organisations."

"KCR government has adopted an appeasement policy to get the votes of Muslims and no action was taken against such people. Anybody can abuse Hindu Gods and get exonerated in a state when above 80 per cent population are Hindus," Subhash lamented. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)