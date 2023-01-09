LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil riot police deployed after capital stormed

The latest in Latin American politics today: Brazil riot police deployed at Bolsonaro backers' camp after capital stormed

BRASILIA - Brazilian police amassed at a camp of supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro, after rioters launched the worst attack on Brazil's state institutions since its return to democracy in the 1980s. Hundreds of police in riot gear and some on horseback were seen deployed at the pro-Bolsonaro camp, Reuters witnesses said. Brazil's Bolsonaro hospitalized in Florida - source

SAO PAULO - Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been admitted to a hospital in Florida, a source close to the family have told Reuters, following media reports that he had been admitted with "abdominal pain." The source added that his condition was "not worrying."

It comes as U.S. President Biden faces mounting pressure from local congressmen to remove Bolsonaro from his self-imposed exile in Florida after his supporters stormed the Brazilian capital over the weekend. "We're in uncharted territory (with his visa)," an official told Reuters on the condition of anonymity. "Who knows how long he is going to stay?"

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters that Washington had received no official requests regarding the ex-leader's visa status in the United States, who arrived there two days before officially leaving office. Economy, migration and gangs on agenda at North American leaders summit

MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden will discuss economic integration, immigration, climate change and combating drug cartels, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said. Ebrard was speaking at a news conference alongside Lopez Obrador after Biden's arrival in Mexico City on Sunday evening for a North American leaders' summit this week, which will also include Canadian leader Justin Trudeau.

Peru bans entry to former Bolivian president Morales, eight others LIMA - Peru has banned nine Bolivian citizens, including former president Evo Morales, from entering the country.

It comes after weeks of protest in Peru against President Dina Boluarte following the ousting of former president Pedro Castillo, with protesters holding demonstrations near the border with Bolivia. Multiple Bolivian citizens have entered the country in recent months to carry out political activities, officials said, while Morales publicly backed Castillo after his ouster and arrest, calling it illegal and unconstitutional. (Compiled by Natalia Siniawski and Isabel Woodford;; Editing by Josie Kao)

