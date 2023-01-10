Brazil Congress approves federal intervention in Brasilia after riots

Brazil's Senate on Tuesday approved a federal intervention in Brasilia after the city was stormed by supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro, who invaded the country's Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court.

The security intervention had been decreed by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva after the riots on Sunday, but was still waiting for the green light from Congress. The lower house unanimously approved the intervention late on Monday.

