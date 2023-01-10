Left Menu

Brazil Congress approves federal intervention in Brasilia after riots

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2023 20:55 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 20:55 IST
Brazil Congress approves federal intervention in Brasilia after riots

Brazil's Senate on Tuesday approved a federal intervention in Brasilia after the city was stormed by supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro, who invaded the country's Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court.

The security intervention had been decreed by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva after the riots on Sunday, but was still waiting for the green light from Congress. The lower house unanimously approved the intervention late on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
2
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023