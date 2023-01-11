PM Modi speaks to Israeli counterpart Netanyahu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and both leaders agreed on the potential for further strengthening bilateral strategic cooperation in a variety of areas.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and both leaders agreed on the potential for further strengthening bilateral strategic cooperation in a variety of areas. It was the first phone conversation between Modi and Netanyahu after the veteran Israeli leader was sworn in as the prime minister for a sixth term around two weeks back. ''Was a pleasure to speak with my good friend,@netanyahu. Congratulated him for his impressive election win and for becoming Prime Minister for a record sixth time. Delighted that we will have another chance to advance the India-Israel Strategic Partnership together,'' Modi tweeted.
During the talks, Modi invited Netanyahu to visit India at an early date, according to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office.
''The prime minister conveyed his warm congratulations to Netanyahu for his election as the Prime Minister of Israel for a sixth time, and wished him a very successful tenure,'' it said. The PMO said the two leaders expressed satisfaction at the rapid progress in the India-Israel strategic partnership in recent years.
''The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the rapid progress in the India-Israel Strategic Partnership in recent years, and agreed on the potential for further strengthening strategic cooperation in a variety of areas,'' the statement said. The ties between India and Israel have been on an upswing in the last few years in a range of sectors, including defence, agriculture and water.
