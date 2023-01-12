President of Guyana visits Taj Mahal

President of Guyana Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Wednesday visited the Taj Mahal here, officials said.

Ali was welcomed by officials of the district administration, and artists from the 'Braj' region of Uttar Pradesh who showcased their traditional dance.

''This is a remarkable gift to the world in the honour of love and family. The purity and priceless selflessness of the Taj Mahal is a reflection of the love and continuous gift India gave to the world... God bless the people of Agra and India,'' Ali wrote in the visitor's book at the Taj Mahal.

Tour guide Nitin Singh accompanied the president during his visit and explained to him the history of the ivory white marble mausoleum, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

''He was curious to know about the history of the Taj Mahal and enquired about the verses written on its walls. He spent about one hour in the premises,'' Singh told PTI.

Raj Kumar Patel, Superintending archaeologist, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Agra Circle, informed that during the visit of the president, the monument was closed for the general public.

