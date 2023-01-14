PK Shahi appointed Bihar Advocate General
Prashant Kumar Shahi, a former minister in the Bihar government and senior advocate of the Patna High Court, has been appointed as the advocate general by the state on Friday.
- Country:
- India
Prashant Kumar Shahi, a former minister in the Bihar government and senior advocate of the Patna High Court, has been appointed as the new advocate general by the state on Friday. The state law department issued a notification informing of the appointment.
Shahi, who is a former state education minister, replaces Lalit Kishore, who has resigned. Shahi had earlier served in the same post between 2005 to 2010 under the Nitish Kumar government. He will take charge from Monday.
A couple of years back he left politics to resume his practice in the Patna High Court. Chairman of Bihar State Bar Council Ramakant Sharma, Government Pleader Prashant Pratap and a number of advocates of Patna High Court has congratulated Shahi on his appointment. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Shahid Kapoor's 'Dhan Te Nan' gets a twist in Arjun Kapoor's 'Kuttey'
Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute: Fresh plea seeks allowing ASI official to assist survey of mosque complex
Prime Video sets Feb 10 premiere for Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer 'Farzi'
Shahid Afridi, Misbah-ul-Haq, Muralitharan, Sreesanth, Lendl Simmons to play Legends League Cricket
PK Shahi appointed Advocate General of Bihar