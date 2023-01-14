Not a threat we expect from our DMK friends: Omar on comments against Tamil Nadu governor

Left Menu

Not a threat we expect from our friends in the DMK, National Conference NC vice president Omar Abdullah said on Saturday in response to remarks by a member of Tamil Nadus ruling party against the states Governor R N Ravi.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-01-2023 18:18 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 18:18 IST
  • India

''Not a threat we expect from our friends in the DMK,'' National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah said on Saturday in response to remarks by a member of Tamil Nadu's ruling party against the state's Governor R N Ravi. Shivaji Krishnamoorthy sparked a controversy on Friday with his remarks against Ravi. ''If the Governor refuses to utter the name of Ambedkar in his Assembly speech, don't I have the right to assault him? If you (governor) don't read out the speech given by the Tamil Nadu government, then go to Kashmir, and we'll send terrorists so that they'll gun you down,'' Krishnamoorthy said. Reacting to Krishnamoorthy's comments, Abdullah said on Twitter, ''Can go to Kashmir is not a threat we expect from our friends in the DMK.'' Meanwhile, both the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan and the BJP have approached police with separate complaints, seeking action against Krishnamoorthy.

