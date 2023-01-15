Irish minister Coveney: European Parliament corruption probe is "damaging"
Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2023 12:08 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 11:39 IST
Belgium's decision to charge four people over allegedly receiving money and gifts from a Gulf state to influence decisions in the European Parliament is "damaging" for the institution, Irish Foreign Affairs minister Simon Coveney said on Monday.
"It is damaging. We need to get to the bottom of it," Coveney told reporters in Brussels.
"This is a scandal that we need to expose the truth around so we can ensure it doesn't happen again," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Coveney
- Gulf
- Brussels
- Belgium
- Irish Foreign Affairs
- Simon Coveney
Advertisement
ALSO READ
People fleeing Uttarakhand's Joshimath as land subsidence engulfs town
Iran warned off spy plane near Iranian war games in the Gulf - report
Iran warned off spy plane near Iranian war games in the Gulf - report
Dense fog engulfs parts of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh
Where are the Gulf Arab tourists? Israel's hopes fall short