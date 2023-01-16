BJP to launch 'Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra' from Jan 21 to 29 in Karnataka

With an eye on the upcoming Assembly election which is less than four months away, the Bharatiya Janata Party will launch ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra’ from January 21 to 29.

The BJP national president J P Nadda will flag off the campaign from Vijayapura in north Karnataka on January 21. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel, former chief minister B S Yediyurappa and local MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal will attend the event.

“We have set a target to reach out to at least 1.5 crore to two crore people in this duration,” Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said in a press conference here.

During the campaign, the party will carry out a door-to-door campaign informing people about the welfare initiatives of the BJP government in the State and Centre.

“The drive will be carried out in 58,000 booths at a time. Ministers, MLAs and party functionaries will take part in the drive,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)