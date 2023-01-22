White House chief of staff Klain expected to leave in weeks -sources
Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2023 01:01 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 01:01 IST
Ron Klain, President Joe Biden's White House chief of staff, plans to leave his post in the coming weeks, sources familiar with the matter said on Saturday, in what will be a major changing of the guard.
Klain has informed Biden of his plans, the sources said, confirming a New York Times story that said the long-serving aide would likely depart after the president's State of the Union address on Feb. 7.
