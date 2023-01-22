Left Menu

Congress to hold protest at 300 locations in Bengaluru tomorrow

MLA NA Harris at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Sunday informed that Congress leader Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and Congress MLAs would protest at Trinity Circle on January 23 against the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai led Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) government in the state on the various corruption charges.

ANI | Updated: 22-01-2023 19:19 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 19:19 IST
Congress to hold protest at 300 locations in Bengaluru tomorrow
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) will hold a protest against the state government at over 300 places, party leaders said on Sunday. Congress MLA NA Harris while addressing a press conference here at KPCC Office on Sunday said that senior party leaders including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, State Congress president DK Shivakumar and Congress MLAs would hold the protest at Trinity Circle on January 23.

This protest is against the CM Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) government in the state on corruption and other issues. "The state government is not ready to respond to the corruption charges. We have now decided to launch a protest and fight against it. Tomorrow our protest will be held at more than 300 locations in Bengaluru," MLA NA Harris told reporters.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary Abhishek Dutt was also present in the KPCC conference along with MLA NA Harris. The protest will be held simultaneously at 200 signals, 26 flyovers and 25 metro stations in Bengaluru.

Earlier, Congress had alleged that the BJP charges a 40 per cent commission from the government contractors. The party also alleged that the state government is involved in the corruption of Police, engineers, teachers and many other recruitments. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
3
Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

 Peru
4
Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

 Peru

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023