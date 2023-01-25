Left Menu

Ajit Pawar meets Uddhav, says Oppn to discuss plans to contest Maha Assembly bypolls

Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar of the NCP on Tuesday met Shiv Sena UBT president Uddhav Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai and also said the Opposition will discuss plans to contest the upcoming bypolls to two Assembly seats in the state.Bypolls to Kasba Peth and Chinchwad Assembly constituencies in Pune district will take place on February 27.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-01-2023 00:52 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 00:13 IST
Ajit Pawar meets Uddhav, says Oppn to discuss plans to contest Maha Assembly bypolls
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar of the NCP on Tuesday met Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai and also said the Opposition will discuss plans to contest the upcoming bypolls to two Assembly seats in the state.

Bypolls to Kasba Peth and Chinchwad Assembly constituencies in Pune district will take place on February 27. The seats fell vacant due to the death of sitting BJP MLAs.

Pawar has already indicated the Opposition may field candidates in the bypolls to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) along with its allies will discuss plans to contest the by-elections. I will also meet Uddhavji regarding the same,” the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly told reporters.

Pawar visited Thackeray's residence in suburban Bandra along with NCP Lok Sabha member Sunil Tatkare and the party's state unit president Jayant Patil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
3
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India
4
Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023