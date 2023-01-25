Finland says it will be part of group sending tanks to Ukraine

Finland's Defence Minister Mikko Savola said on Wednesday his country will participate in the group of countries sending tanks to Ukraine, although the contribution would be limited in scope.

"The international cooperation to send Leopards to Ukraine is advancing now and Finland will participate in that," Savola told reporters.

He declined to comment further on the size of Finland's contribution.

