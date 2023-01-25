Finland says it will be part of group sending tanks to Ukraine
Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 18:06 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 17:38 IST
- Country:
- Finland
Finland's Defence Minister Mikko Savola said on Wednesday his country will participate in the group of countries sending tanks to Ukraine, although the contribution would be limited in scope.
"The international cooperation to send Leopards to Ukraine is advancing now and Finland will participate in that," Savola told reporters.
He declined to comment further on the size of Finland's contribution.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine fights Russian assault on salt mining town along eastern front
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine fights Russian assault on salt mining town along eastern front
WRAPUP 3-Ukraine fights Russian assault on salt mining town along eastern front
WRAPUP 4-Fierce fighting in Ukraine's Soledar leaves battlefield strewn with corpses, Zelenskiy
WRAPUP 5-Fierce fighting in Ukraine's Soledar leaves battlefield strewn with corpses - Zelenskiy