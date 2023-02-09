Left Menu

Mahila Congress workers protest at Jantar Mantar against BJP, Adani

Adani group stocks have taken a massive hit after US-based activist short-seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations against it, including that of making fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation. Opposition parties have alleged that a steep slide in value of shares held in Adani group firms by LIC and leading lender State Bank of India has been a massive setback to taxpayers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2023 12:29 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 12:27 IST
Mahila Congress workers protest at Jantar Mantar against BJP, Adani
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Scores of All India Mahila Congress members staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Thursday against the Centre and Adani group over allegations of financial irregularities and market manipulation.

The women raised slogans and held placards demanding investigations into the matter.

'India says we don't want BJP,' 'BJP shows no mercy on the hungry population as LPG cylinder is costing Rs 1100,' and 'PM Modi Mantra: Snatch from the public, give to Adani' read some of the placards.

Many protesters wore black headbands reading 'Inflation-free India' in Hindi. ''We want an immediate probe into the matter as people's hard earned money is at stake here. We also request this government to end this 'jumlabaazi.' They should stop diverting the attention of the country from the matter,'' Mahila Congress chief Neeta D'Souza told PTI.

The Congress Party had on Monday held district-level protests in front of LIC and SBI offices in several parts of the country. Adani group stocks have taken a massive hit after US-based activist short-seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations against it, including that of making fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation. The group has dismissed the charges as lies. Opposition parties have alleged that a steep slide in value of shares held in Adani group firms by LIC and leading lender State Bank of India has been a massive setback to taxpayers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
4
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023