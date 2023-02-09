Peru economic outlook 'very uncertain' -IMF
Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2023 23:17 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 23:17 IST
Peru's economic outlook is "very uncertain," and downside risks prevail, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Thursday in a statement after an annual visit to the South American country, but said the economy was expected to recover slowly in the near term.
The IMF's visit comes amid political and social unrest that has shaken confidence in the resilience of Peru's economy.
