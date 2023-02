BRIEF-Equifax Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Boa Vista Serviços

Boa Vista Servicos SA: * EQUIFAX SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BOA VISTA SERVIÇOS

* EQUIFAX INC - PROPOSED DEAL FOR ESTIMATED TOTAL ENTERPRISE VALUE OF USD$596 MILLION * EQUIFAX INC - AGREEMENT WAS APPROVED BY BOA VISTA SERVIÇOS BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR R$8.00 PER SHARE

* EQUIFAX INC - DEAL NOT ANTICIPATED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS * EQUIFAX INC - IN CONJUNCTION WITH DEAL ASSOCIAÇÃO COMERCIAL DE SÃO PAULO ("ACSP"), HAS EXECUTED VOTING AGREEMENT IN SUPPORT OF TRANSACTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

