Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, state Congress president Nana Patole, NCP leader Ajit Pawar, Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray and others campaigned in both the constituencies over the last ten days.Congress Ravindra Dhangekar on Saturday went on a hunger strike after alleging that the BJP distributed money to voters.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 25-02-2023 19:24 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 19:24 IST
Maha: Voting for Kasba, Chinchwad Assembly bypolls to be held on Sunday
Voting for the Kasba and Chinchwad Assembly byelections in Maharashtra will be held on Sunday.

Voting will start at 7 in the morning. The bypolls in Kasba and Chinchwad were necessitated due to the death of Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs Mukta Tilak and Laxman Jagtap, respectively.

The Kasba Assembly constituency in Pune city will witness a contest between the BJP's Hemant Rasane and Congress's Ravindra Dhangekar who is supported by the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT).

Chinchwad, an industrial township near Pune city, will see a contest between Ashwini Jagtap of the BJP and Nana Kate of the NCP.

There are 2,75,428 registered voters in Kasba constituency. Chinchwad constituency has 5,68,954 registered voters. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, state Congress president Nana Patole, NCP leader Ajit Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and others campaigned in both the constituencies over the last ten days.

Congress Ravindra Dhangekar on Saturday went on a hunger strike after alleging that the BJP distributed money to voters. He ended the strike after police assured that they would investigate the matter. Counting will take place on March 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

