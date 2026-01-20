Left Menu

Bangladesh's Bold Stand: Refusing India T20 World Cup Nation Swap

The Bangladesh government, under sports advisor Asif Nazrul, insists the national cricket team will not travel to India for the T20 World Cup, citing security concerns and national pride. Despite ICC warnngs, Bangladesh proposes alternate venues, with bilateral tensions between the nations escalating the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 20-01-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 17:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh's government is firmly standing its ground regarding the participation of its national cricket team in the T20 World Cup in India. Despite receiving an ultimatum from the International Cricket Council (ICC) to decide by January 21, Bangladesh's advisor for sports, Asif Nazrul, stated unequivocally that the team would not participate in the tournament under current conditions.

Nazrul, addressing reporters, mentioned that accommodating pressure from the Indian Cricket Board is not an option. He noted historical precedents, such as Pakistan's refusal, leading to venue changes by the ICC. Instead, Bangladesh has suggested that all their group matches be held in Sri Lanka, where the key India-Pakistan match is also scheduled.

The decision comes in the wake of Mustafizur Rahman's removal from Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL roster and ongoing security and pride concerns. Despite the ICC's safety assessments indicating no direct threat, Bangladesh remains resolute, with former and current cricket leaders advising caution against tough stances as bilateral tensions with India worsen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

