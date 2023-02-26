RPP decides to withdraw support from Prachanda-led govt in Nepal

The Rashtriya Prajatantra Party (PPP), a key partner in the seven parties ruling alliance in Nepal, has decided to withdraw its support to Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'-led government, citing changes in the political equation.

Four ministers from the RPP, including the party's Chairman and Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Rajendra Lingden who was part of the coalition government, on Saturday submitted their resignations to Prachanda.

A joint meeting of the party's central executive committee and lawmakers on Saturday decided to withdraw its support to the Prachanda-led government and the provincial governments, The Kathmandu Post reported.

"In view of the sudden change in the political equation and cooperation within the ruling government, the Rastriya Prajatantra Party has decided to quit the government," said a statement issued by RPP spokesperson Mohan Kumar Shrestha.

The party believes that the recent changes are clear signs of inherent instability, and it would be inappropriate for the party to remain in power in the changed context,'' Shrestha added.

''We have decided to withdraw the support given to the government, and quit the government with effect from today," the Post reported, quoting the statement.

"The party also carries the same belief in the context of the provincial governments and hence, has decided to withdraw the support given to the provincial governments as well." The RPP is the fifth-largest party in the House of Representatives with 14 seats in the 275-member House.

Maoist Center Chairman and Prime Minister 'Prachanda' has dealt a blow to the ruling alliance by selecting a presidential candidate from outside the ruling alliance.

The presidential election scheduled for early next month has put a serious question mark on the future of the seven-party ruling alliance.

