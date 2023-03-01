Left Menu

Housing 'scam' probe rocks Kerala Assembly, Cong claims BJP-Left link

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been probing alleged violations of Foreign Contributions (Regulation) Act (FCRA) and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) the flagship scheme of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in the state.

ANI | Updated: 01-03-2023 10:06 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 10:06 IST
Housing 'scam' probe rocks Kerala Assembly, Cong claims BJP-Left link
VD Satheesan, Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly. (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition members raised a ruckus over the 'Life Mission' case in the Kerala Assembly on Tuesday. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been probing alleged violations of Foreign Contributions (Regulation) Act (FCRA) and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) the flagship scheme of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in the state.

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, VD Satheesan, said the ruling party was being "intolerant" (in the wake of revelations in the ongoing ED probe in 'Life Mission' case), as he also lashed out at the LDF over 'evidence' connecting the Chief Minister's Office to the case. Later, addressing mediapersons on Tuesday, Satheesan invoked a speech by Congress leader and MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan saying that the government was trying deflect the charges and concerns that he raised in the "Life Mission scam case".

The Congress leader also underlined the arrest of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's former principal secretary, M Sivasankaran, and the summoning of another additional secretary by the ED in the alleged housing scam case. Terming the state Vigilance department as not being competent enough to investigate the matter, he said, "Three years ago, the Vigilance registered a case. We demanded that the case be investigated by the CBI as there are interstate and intrastate ramifications of the matter and it also involves the UAE consulate. The Vigilance department is not the competent authority to investigate this matter."

He noted that the ED's investigation was limited only to the alleged PMLA violations in the case, as he demanded that the CBI should also be brought in to investigate the wider ramifications of the alleged housing scam. "How can the investigation be done by Vigilance and not the CBI," the Congress leader said.

Claiming a collusion between the BJP's central leadership and the state CPM leadership in the matter, Satheesan said, "They were only conducting a selective probe, leaving aside wider ramifications which could implicate others." Stepping up his attack on the ruling LDF, Satheesan said, "How could the UAE consulate enter into an agreement to draw up a contract form? How could the consulate make a quotation to construct houses on land belonging to the Kerala government? There are a lot of aspects to this case that needs to be investigated. Both the right (BJP) and left (LDF) hands are involved in this."

He added, "Mr. Sivasankaran, former principal secretary to the CM, arranged a job for Swapna Suresh, a middlewoman in the case, and held a meeting at his official residence. He can take the available legal recourse if he thinks the allegations are baseless. But he hasn't. Why?" (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023