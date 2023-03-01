Left Menu

Delhi L-G forwards resignation letters of Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia to President

He was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI on Sunday in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2023 11:21 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 11:20 IST
Delhi L-G forwards resignation letters of Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia to President
Delhi LG VK Saxena (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has received the resignation letters of AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, and has forwarded them to President Droupadi Murmu, officials said on Wednesday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's trusted lieutenants -- Sisodia and Jain -- both arrested on corruption charges, resigned from the Cabinet on Tuesday. Kejriwal had accepted the resignations of the two leaders who played a pivotal role in implementing his governance agenda of good education and health facilities in the national capital, according to officials.

''The L-G upon request from the chief minister to accept the resignations of ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyander Jain, on February 28, has recommended to the President, that the resignations may be accepted,'' said a Raj Niwas official.

The opposition BJP had been demanding the resignation of Jain after his arrest in May last year by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. Sisodia too faced the heat after his name cropped up in the excise policy scam in August 2022. He was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023