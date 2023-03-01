Left Menu

Blinken says has no plans to meet Russian, Chinese counterparts in Delhi

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2023 17:33 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 17:18 IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that he has no plans to meet either the foreign ministers of Russia or of China during the Group of 20 (G20) meeting in New Delhi.

Blinken is on a brief tour of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan and will head to the Indian capital for the G20 meeting, where Moscow's invasion of Ukraine will be an important part of discussions. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang are attending the meeting.

