Maha Assembly: LoP Ajit Pawar objects to newly set up privileges committee; Speaker disagrees

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Ajit Pawar on Thursday said the constitution of the privileges committee of the Lower House was not as per rules and principles of natural justice.

He urged Speaker Rahul Narvekar to reconstitute the committee.

Narvekar on Wednesday set up a 15-member privileges committee of the House for 2023-24 to be headed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rahul Kul, amid uproar over Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut allegedly calling the Vidhimandal (state legislature) ''chor-mandal'' (council of thieves). Narvekar had stated in the Assembly that he accepted a notice of breach of privilege against Raut. The Speaker had also said he would conduct an inquiry into the issue of Raut's comments -- which he termed as serious and insult of the legislature -- and give his ruling on March 8.

The 15-member committee comprises three MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), two members of the Congress, two independent MLAs supporting the ruling alliance, two MLAs of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and six BJP MLAs.

Notably, no MLA of the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena found place on the panel.

NCP leader Pawar on Thursday said MLA Atul Bhatkalkar, who submitted the breach of privilege notice against Raut, is member of the privileges committee. Sanjay Shirsat, Nitesh Rane and Ashish Jaiswal, who spoke in the House on Wednesday and expressed their views on the Raut issue, are also the panel members, Pawar said.

The LoP sought reconstitution of the committee, saying its present composition does not fit into the rules and principles of natural justice.

But, BJP's Ashish Shelar said the constitution of the committee was as per rules . The members who spoke on the issue did not know that they were going to be part of the committee. Ravindra Waikar (MLA loyal to the Uddhav Thackeray group), Ashok Chavan (Congress) also wanted the committee to be reconstituted. However, Speaker Narvekar said the committee has been set up for a particular tenure and not for the notice submitted (on the Raut issue) on Wednesday.

''If an MLA speaks on an issue in the House and cannot be member of a committee, it will be difficult for the elected representative to function. The committee can decide if a member who has submitted a breach of privilege notice should recuse when hearing that particular case. I am sure the committee will function as per rules and principles of natural justice during its full term,'' Narvekar said.

