Congress turned northeast into ATM, PM Modi brought region into mainstream: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday attributed the party's victory in the assembly polls in northeastern states to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to bring the region into mainstream and policy decisions for its development, and alleged the Congress had turned the region into an ATM to mint money.

Addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters here after the party's victory in Tripura and Nagaland, Nadda hailed Modi for prioritising the development of the Northeast and said he is the only prime minister who visited the region more than 50 times.

''BJP's success in the Northeast is due to Prime Minister Modi's efforts to bring it into mainstream and policy decisions for its development,'' Nadda said.

Hitting out at the Congress, the BJP president said the opposition party had "turned the northeast into an ATM. Earn money and let corrupt practices take place.'' Nadda further said before 2014, the Northeast was known for "blockades, insurgency, and terrorism and target killings.'' The fate and picture of the Northeast have changed now, he said, adding the region is now known for peace and stability.

The BJP and its alliance partners returned to power in Tripura and Nagaland. The National People's Party is the single-largest party in Meghalaya and the BJP is likely to support it in government formation.

