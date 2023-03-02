Left Menu

Congress turned northeast into ATM, PM Modi brought region into mainstream: Nadda

Earn money and let corrupt practices take place. Nadda further said before 2014, the Northeast was known for blockades, insurgency, and terrorism and target killings. The fate and picture of the Northeast have changed now, he said, adding the region is now known for peace and stability.The BJP and its alliance partners returned to power in Tripura and Nagaland.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2023 21:08 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 21:08 IST
Congress turned northeast into ATM, PM Modi brought region into mainstream: Nadda
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday attributed the party's victory in the assembly polls in northeastern states to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to bring the region into mainstream and policy decisions for its development, and alleged the Congress had turned the region into an ATM to mint money.

Addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters here after the party's victory in Tripura and Nagaland, Nadda hailed Modi for prioritising the development of the Northeast and said he is the only prime minister who visited the region more than 50 times.

''BJP's success in the Northeast is due to Prime Minister Modi's efforts to bring it into mainstream and policy decisions for its development,'' Nadda said.

Hitting out at the Congress, the BJP president said the opposition party had "turned the northeast into an ATM. Earn money and let corrupt practices take place.'' Nadda further said before 2014, the Northeast was known for "blockades, insurgency, and terrorism and target killings.'' The fate and picture of the Northeast have changed now, he said, adding the region is now known for peace and stability.

The BJP and its alliance partners returned to power in Tripura and Nagaland. The National People's Party is the single-largest party in Meghalaya and the BJP is likely to support it in government formation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vote; More work needed on AUKUS technology sharing - British, Australian officials and more

World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vo...

 Global
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Genentech sues Biogen for royalties on blockbuster MS drug; Lilly to cut some list prices by 70% and offer $25 insulin and more

Health News Roundup: Genentech sues Biogen for royalties on blockbuster MS d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023