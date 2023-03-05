Left Menu

Ukraine ally Kallas fights for reelection in Estonia vote

Polling stations have opened in Estonia for a general election that the center-right Reform Party of Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, one of Europes most outspoken supporters of Ukraine, is a favourite to win.She faces a challenge from the populist opposition EKRE party that is seeking to limit the Baltic nations exposure to the Ukraine crisis and is blaming the government for citizens economic misery.Over 900,000 people are eligible to cast ballots Sunday to pick representatives to Estonias 101-seat Parliament, or Riigikogu, from a range of nine political parties.

PTI | Tallinn | Updated: 05-03-2023 14:30 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 14:17 IST
Ukraine ally Kallas fights for reelection in Estonia vote
Kaja Kallas Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Estonia

Polling stations have opened in Estonia for a general election that the center-right Reform Party of Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, one of Europe's most outspoken supporters of Ukraine, is a favourite to win.

She faces a challenge from the populist opposition EKRE party that is seeking to limit the Baltic nation's exposure to the Ukraine crisis and is blaming the government for citizens' economic misery.

Over 900,000 people are eligible to cast ballots Sunday to pick representatives to Estonia's 101-seat Parliament, or Riigikogu, from a range of nine political parties. National security in the wake of neighboring Russia's assault of Ukraine and social-economic issues, particularly the rising cost of living, have been the main themes of the election. Kallas, 45, has emerged in the past year of war as one of Europe's most outspoken supporters of Ukraine. Holding the country's top post since 2021, she's seeking a second term, with her standing enhanced by her international appeals to impose sanctions on Moscow.

A Baltic nation of 1.3 million people that borders Russia to the east, Estonia broke away from the Soviet Union in 1991 and has taken a clear Western course, joining NATO and the European Union.

Polls indicate Kallas' center-right liberal Reform Party is likely to win more votes than any other party. Her main challenger is Martin Helme, head of the nationalist far-right EKRE party, which faults Kallas for the country's inflation rate of 18.6% — one of the EU's highest — and accuses her of undermining Estonia's defenses by giving weapons to Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

