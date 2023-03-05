Left Menu

Nagaland heading for opposition-less govt

Despite having one of the highest number of political parties, the new Nagaland government is heading towards an opposition-less government with almost all parties extending unconditional support to the NDPP-BJP alliance which won the polls held last month.In the state Assembly elections, for which results were declared on March 2, the pre-poll alliance partners NDPP-BJP won 25 and 12 seats respectively, totaling 37 in the 60-member House.Other political parties, including NCP have won 7 seats, NPP 5, LJP Ram Vilas, Naga Peoples Front NPF RPI Athawale 2 each, JDU 1 and Independents 4.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 05-03-2023 21:47 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 21:47 IST
Nagaland heading for opposition-less govt
  • Country:
  • India

Despite having one of the highest number of political parties, the new Nagaland government is heading towards an opposition-less government with almost all parties extending unconditional support to the NDPP-BJP alliance which won the polls held last month.

In the state Assembly elections, for which results were declared on March 2, the pre-poll alliance partners – NDPP-BJP won 25 and 12 seats respectively, totaling 37 in the 60-member House.

Other political parties, including NCP have won 7 seats, NPP – 5, LJP (Ram Vilas), Naga People's Front (NPF) & RPI (Athawale) – 2 each, JD(U) – 1 and Independents – 4. This is the first time that Nagaland is witnessing the victory of so many political parties in the state Assembly elections. LJP(RV) and RPI (Athawale) are newbies in the State politics. While the NDPP-BJP is yet to stake a claim for government formation, they have received unconditional support from other political parties to continue their second innings.

LJP (Ram Vilas), RPI (Athawale), JD(U) have already submitted letters of support to the alliance partners, sources said.

NCP, which is the third single largest party, submitted a letter extending 'unconditional' support on Saturday to the Neiphiu Rio-led NDPP, newly elected NCP MLA Y Mhonbemo Humtsoe told PTI on Sunday.

Similarly, NPF general secretary Achumbemo Kikon, who is also one of the newly elected MLA, said that though a final decision has not been taken, the party, which has two members, is ''likely to extend support to the government''.

With all the political parties supporting the winning NDPP-BJP alliance, Nagaland will have another all-party government.

In the past, in 2015 and 2021 opposition-less governments were formed during the ongoing term of a government, but this would be the first ever Assembly which is set to be an opposition-less one even before the House has been sworn in.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOAH says; Finland to allow gender reassignment without sterilisation and more

Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOA...

 Global
2
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Frank D'Souza

India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Fran...

 United States
3
India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

 Global
4
India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023