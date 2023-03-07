Left Menu

New UK migration plan acts within international law -PM's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-03-2023 18:21 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 17:30 IST
New UK migration plan acts within international law -PM's spokesman
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain believes its planned new law barring those who arrive on small boats from claiming asylum acts within international law and is compatible with the United Nations refugee convention, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesman said on Tuesday.

"He said it would take tough, fair and necessary action acting within international law that would enable the UK to have control of our borders," the spokesman said, giving a readout of Sunak's meeting with his cabinet ministers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

 Global
3
Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide
Blog

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

 Global
4
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023