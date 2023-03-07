New UK migration plan acts within international law -PM's spokesman

Britain believes its planned new law barring those who arrive on small boats from claiming asylum acts within international law and is compatible with the United Nations refugee convention, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesman said on Tuesday.

"He said it would take tough, fair and necessary action acting within international law that would enable the UK to have control of our borders," the spokesman said, giving a readout of Sunak's meeting with his cabinet ministers.

