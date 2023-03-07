New UK migration plan acts within international law -PM's spokesman
Reuters | London | Updated: 07-03-2023 18:21 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 17:30 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain believes its planned new law barring those who arrive on small boats from claiming asylum acts within international law and is compatible with the United Nations refugee convention, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesman said on Tuesday.
"He said it would take tough, fair and necessary action acting within international law that would enable the UK to have control of our borders," the spokesman said, giving a readout of Sunak's meeting with his cabinet ministers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sunak
- Britain
- United Nations
- Rishi Sunak's
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Risks remain to UK fiscal position, PM Sunak's spokesman says
UK PM Sunak tells ministers: Intensive negotiations continue with EU
UK parliament will get to express view on any N.Ireland Brexit deal, says Sunak
UK's Sunak says Northern Ireland Brexit deal must address EU role
UK PM Sunak's spokesperson: Intensive talks with EU on Northern Ireland trade continue