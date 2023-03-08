Left Menu

White House urges Congress to pass bill giving Commerce secretary power to ban TikTok

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2023 02:01 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 02:01 IST
The White House urged Congress to quickly pass legislation introduced on Tuesday that would provide the federal government with new powers to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok and other foreign-based technologies if they pose a national security threat, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement.

"We look forward to continue working with both Democrats and Republicans on this bill, and urge Congress to act quickly to send it to the president's desk," Sullivan said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

