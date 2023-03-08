White House urges Congress to pass bill giving Commerce secretary power to ban TikTok

The White House urged Congress to quickly pass legislation introduced on Tuesday that would provide the federal government with new powers to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok and other foreign-based technologies if they pose a national security threat, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement.

"We look forward to continue working with both Democrats and Republicans on this bill, and urge Congress to act quickly to send it to the president's desk," Sullivan said in a statement.

