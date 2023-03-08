Left Menu

Biden, Macron discuss China, Ukraine in latest phone call, White House says

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed Russia's invasion of Ukraine and challenges posed by China, the White House said in a statement.

The leaders also discussed cooperation between the two countries in the Indo-Pacific region and on the transition to clean energy, the White House added.

