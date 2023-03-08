Biden, Macron discuss China, Ukraine in latest phone call, White House says
Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2023 03:46 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 03:46 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed Russia's invasion of Ukraine and challenges posed by China, the White House said in a statement.
The leaders also discussed cooperation between the two countries in the Indo-Pacific region and on the transition to clean energy, the White House added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement