100-Hour Blackout: Iran's Internet Shutdown and its Global Ripple Effects

Iran has been disconnected from the internet for 100 hours, marking the second significant blackout of the year. This government-imposed shutdown has drastically reduced internet connectivity to just 1% of normal levels. NetBlocks estimates the economic cost of the outage at over $37 million, with significant implications for the nation's economy.

The impact of Iran's internet blackout is felt globally, as tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has plummeted by about 90%. This sharp decline, reported by MarineTraffic.com, has severely disrupted the global oil trade, as a fifth of the world's oil passes through this chokepoint. Major shipping firms have diverted vessels away due to security concerns.

Tensions in the Middle East escalate with constant sirens in northern Israel indicating ongoing conflict. Despite this, Israel's military coordination with the US remains robust, involving up to 5,000 daily calls. Meanwhile, analysts compare the targeted damage in Iran to the aftermath of the Gaza conflict, highlighting extensive military activity and destruction.

