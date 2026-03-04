Left Menu

100-Hour Blackout: Iran's Internet Shutdown and its Global Ripple Effects

Iran has experienced a 100-hour internet blackout, severely impacting connectivity and costing the nation millions. The disruption, driven by protests, has affected global oil trade, with significant reductions in tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, international tensions rise as Israel and US coordinate military operations amid regional conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2026 23:24 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 23:24 IST
100-Hour Blackout: Iran's Internet Shutdown and its Global Ripple Effects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Iran has been disconnected from the internet for 100 hours, marking the second significant blackout of the year. This government-imposed shutdown has drastically reduced internet connectivity to just 1% of normal levels. NetBlocks estimates the economic cost of the outage at over $37 million, with significant implications for the nation's economy.

The impact of Iran's internet blackout is felt globally, as tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has plummeted by about 90%. This sharp decline, reported by MarineTraffic.com, has severely disrupted the global oil trade, as a fifth of the world's oil passes through this chokepoint. Major shipping firms have diverted vessels away due to security concerns.

Tensions in the Middle East escalate with constant sirens in northern Israel indicating ongoing conflict. Despite this, Israel's military coordination with the US remains robust, involving up to 5,000 daily calls. Meanwhile, analysts compare the targeted damage in Iran to the aftermath of the Gaza conflict, highlighting extensive military activity and destruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
MSC Implements Emergency Fuel Surcharge on Global Trade Routes

MSC Implements Emergency Fuel Surcharge on Global Trade Routes

 Global
2
Cuban Blackout: Power Struggle Amid Oil Shortage

Cuban Blackout: Power Struggle Amid Oil Shortage

 Cuba
3
All Eyes on America: Liverpool and Wrexham's Thrilling US Pre-Season Tour

All Eyes on America: Liverpool and Wrexham's Thrilling US Pre-Season Tour

 Global
4
Big Tech Pushback: Pentagon's AI Supply Chain Shakeup

Big Tech Pushback: Pentagon's AI Supply Chain Shakeup

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026