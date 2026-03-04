Putin's Energy Gambit: A Shift Towards New Markets?

Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested on Wednesday that Russia might halt gas supplies to Europe, redirecting them towards more promising markets. This announcement comes as geopolitical tensions rise and the European Union prepares a legal proposal to ban Russian oil imports post Hungary's election, slated for April 15.

Putin's statement on Russian state TV proposed the cessation of gas supplies to Europe to focus on emerging markets, where he believes profitability may be more substantial. "And now other markets are opening up. And perhaps it would be more profitable for us to stop supplying the European market right now," Putin remarked.

Despite the foresight into new markets, Putin emphasized Russia's consistent role as a dependable energy supplier. He reassured continued cooperation with loyal partners like Slovakia and Hungary, indicating a strategic shift rather than an abrupt withdrawal from European engagements.

