Left Menu

Turmoil in the Mediterranean: Russian Gas Tanker Incident

A Russian gas tanker sank in the Mediterranean, allegedly due to a Ukrainian attack. Egypt's petroleum ministry clarified that the tanker was not en route to its ports or under any agreements. While Russia points fingers at Ukraine, Libya denies any connection, stating the tanker was headed to Port Said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 04-03-2026 23:22 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 23:22 IST
Turmoil in the Mediterranean: Russian Gas Tanker Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The Mediterranean witnessed a maritime incident this week as a Russian gas tanker sank under contentious circumstances. Egypt's petroleum ministry has distanced itself from the vessel, asserting no ties to the tanker, which was supposedly en route to Egyptian ports.

Russian authorities have accused Ukraine of attacking the vessel, causing it to catch fire before sinking in the waters between Libya and Malta. This allegation has further strained relations between the two nations.

Libya's National Oil Corporation has also rejected any involvement or responsibility, aligning with Egypt's stance, and pointing out that the tanker was reportedly heading for Egypt's Port Said at the time of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Alarmed Over Pentagon's Anthropic Ban

Tech Giants Alarmed Over Pentagon's Anthropic Ban

 Global
2
No Bids for Alaska's Cook Inlet Oil and Gas Lease

No Bids for Alaska's Cook Inlet Oil and Gas Lease

 Global
3
Spain and US Reach Military Cooperation Agreement

Spain and US Reach Military Cooperation Agreement

 Global
4
MSC Implements Emergency Fuel Surcharge on Global Trade Routes

MSC Implements Emergency Fuel Surcharge on Global Trade Routes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026