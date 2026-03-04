Turmoil in the Mediterranean: Russian Gas Tanker Incident
A Russian gas tanker sank in the Mediterranean, allegedly due to a Ukrainian attack. Egypt's petroleum ministry clarified that the tanker was not en route to its ports or under any agreements. While Russia points fingers at Ukraine, Libya denies any connection, stating the tanker was headed to Port Said.
The Mediterranean witnessed a maritime incident this week as a Russian gas tanker sank under contentious circumstances. Egypt's petroleum ministry has distanced itself from the vessel, asserting no ties to the tanker, which was supposedly en route to Egyptian ports.
Russian authorities have accused Ukraine of attacking the vessel, causing it to catch fire before sinking in the waters between Libya and Malta. This allegation has further strained relations between the two nations.
Libya's National Oil Corporation has also rejected any involvement or responsibility, aligning with Egypt's stance, and pointing out that the tanker was reportedly heading for Egypt's Port Said at the time of the incident.
