Australia PM Albanese says he will visit US after India trip
Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2023 06:30 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 06:30 IST
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday he would visit the United States for a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden after his trip to India.
"I look forward to the continuing engagement that I have with the U.S. administration," Albanese told reporters before leaving for India.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement