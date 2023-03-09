Hope Holi will further strengthen unity, integrity of country: HP CM
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday celebrated Holi with cabinet ministers, Congress leaders and prominent citizens and hoped that the festival would further strengthen the unity and integrity of the country.The chief minister said we all should celebrate this festival with traditional fervour and gaiety.
The chief minister said we all should celebrate this festival with traditional fervour and gaiety. He wished that Holi will bring happiness and prosperity in the lives of the people and the state and expressed hope that the festival would further strengthen the unity and integrity of the country.
He also visited the Raj Bhawan and greeted Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Holi. A cultural programme was also organized at the Raj Bhavan. The performance of the artists of the Information and Public Relations department was the main attraction of the event.
