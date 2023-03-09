Malaysian ex-PM Muhyiddin arrives at anti-graft agency

Left Menu

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin arrived on Thursday at the anti-graft agency office for a second time in a matter of weeks over alleged corruption in the awarding of government projects under his rule.A large crowd of supporters gathered outside the agency building amid speculation that he might be arrested and charged for graft.Muhyiddin, 75, got out of his car and prayed with his supporters before he went into the building.In a Facebook statement hours earlier, Muhyiddin denied rumours that he was arrested Wednesday on a golf course.

PTI | Putrajaya | Updated: 09-03-2023 10:08 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 10:07 IST
Muhyiddin Yassin Image Credit: Wikipedia
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin arrived on Thursday at the anti-graft agency office for a second time in a matter of weeks over alleged corruption in the awarding of government projects under his rule.

A large crowd of supporters gathered outside the agency building amid speculation that he might be arrested and charged for graft.

Muhyiddin, 75, got out of his car and prayed with his supporters before he went into the building.

In a Facebook statement hours earlier, Muhyiddin denied rumours that he was arrested Wednesday on a golf course. He said he has been called to the anti-graft agency but didn't say why.

If Muhyiddin is charged, he will be the second former leader to be indicted after leaving office. Ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak began a 12-year jail term in August after losing a final appeal in a graft case.

Shortly after taking power in November, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim ordered a review of government projects approved by past administrations including billions of dollars in COVID-19 economic aid programs.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, has said some projects were awarded without proper procedures.

Muhyiddin, who was premier from March 2020 until August 2021, was questioned by the anti-graft agency in February over alleged abuse in the award of projects during the pandemic. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Two senior leaders from Muhyddin's Bersatu party were recently charged with corruption in relation to the projects.

The anti-graft agency has also frozen the party's accounts to facilitate investigations into suspected illegal proceeds.

Muhyddin, who leads a strong Islamic-dominated opposition coalition, accused Anwar's government of trying to tarnish his party ahead of state elections.

Bersatu information chief Razali Idris told reporters on Thursday that he feared Muhyiddin may be arrested and charged in court.

He and other Bersatu leaders slammed such a move as political persecution to maim the opposition.

Supporters chanted ''Fight! Fight!'' and “Allahu Akbar (God is great)” when Muhyiddin arrived.

Anwar and Muhyiddin had battled for the premiership after November general elections produced a hung parliament.

The country's king later appointed Anwar as prime minister after he formed a unity government with several smaller parties. His strength will be put to test in elections in six states due in the coming months.

