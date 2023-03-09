Former Malaysian PM Muhyiddin says not guilty of corruption
Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2023 18:31 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 18:06 IST
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Thursday he was not guilty of corruption and that the allegations against him were politically motivated.
His comments came after Malaysia's anti-corruption agency said it would charge him on Friday with multiple counts of graft.
