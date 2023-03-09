Union Minister Kishan Reddy takes exception to BRS attack on BJP over ED summons to Kavitha

Taking exception to BRS leaders' attack on BJP-led NDA government over the summons issued by ED to party MLC K Kavitha, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said how can the Narendra Modi government be blamed if an investigation is carried out into the allegations.

The Enforcement Directorate has issued summons to Kavitha in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.

Talking to reporters in Delhi, Reddy said the ''Kalvakuntla family'' (family of CM KCR) started a ''new drama'' in the name of hunger strike in support of women's reservation bill to divert people's attention from the allegations against Kavitha in the case.

''The Kalvakuntla family is behaving like 'ulta chor kotwal ko daante' (the pot calling the kettle black),'' he said.

How can PM Modi be blamed if an investigation is conducted into the allegations, Reddy asked the BRS. Kavitha is scheduled to undertake a hunger strike in Delhi on Friday seeking passage of women's reservation bill.

Top BRS leader K T Rama Rao today launched a scathing attack on Modi and the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of crony capitalism and ''misusing'' agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate to harass opposition leaders.

Rama Rao, who alleged that the central agencies have become puppets in the hands of the Modi government, claimed that several BRS leaders have been targeted by the Centre.

The summons issued by the ED to his sister and BRS MLC K Kavitha in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy are ''not ED summons but Modi summons'', said Rama Rao, son of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)