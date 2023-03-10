Mizoram: MNF, ZPM, BJP announce candidates for first Lunglei Municipal Council polls

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), and the opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and BJP announced their candidates for the first Lunglei Municipal Council (LMC) elections, scheduled to be held on March 29.

The Congress released the names of its candidates on Wednesday.

The four parties are contesting the elections separately, and have fielded candidates in all 11 seats.

MNF vice-president Lalthlengliana, who announced the names of the party's candidates, expressed confidence about winning the elections.

He claimed the MNF candidates are more efficient than those fielded by the opposition parties.

Congress is no longer a threat to the MNF and a ZPM wave exists only in theory, he claimed.

ZPM working president K Sapdanga said his party was confident of winning the election as its priority is fighting corruption.

State BJP vice-president R. Vanramchhuanga told reporters that the party's national president JP Nadda approved the names of the 11 candidates.

Lunglei is the largest town in Mizoram after state capital Aizawl. The LMC was created in 2022, becoming the second civic body in the state after the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC).

The last date for filing nomination papers is March 10, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 14. The votes will be counted on April 3.

