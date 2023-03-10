China's parliament elects Xi Jinping as China's president

Xi Jinping secured a precedent-breaking third five-year term on Friday as China's president, a largely ceremonial role, as he tightens his grip as the country's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.

Nearly 3,000 members of China's rubber-stamp parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC), voted unanimously in the Great Hall of the People for Xi, 69, to be president in an election where there was no other candidate.

