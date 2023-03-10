Left Menu

China's parliament elects Xi Jinping as China's president

Updated: 10-03-2023 08:31 IST
Xi Jinping secured a precedent-breaking third five-year term on Friday as China's president, a largely ceremonial role, as he tightens his grip as the country's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.

Nearly 3,000 members of China's rubber-stamp parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC), voted unanimously in the Great Hall of the People for Xi, 69, to be president in an election where there was no other candidate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

