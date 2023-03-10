Left Menu

Biden: biggest threat to U.S. economy is "reckless talk" on debt ceiling

Updated: 10-03-2023 22:18 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 22:18 IST
President Joe Biden on Friday said the biggest threat to U.S. economic recovery was "reckless talk" by right-leaning Republicans in Congress refusing to raise the U.S. debt ceiling without major concessions on government spending.

Asked whether he was concerned that rising interest rates would dampen job growth, Biden told reporters that inflation had been down for many weeks in a row and said he was confident the country was going in the right direction.

