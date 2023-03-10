Congress leader booked for 'objectionable' remark against MP CM
A Congress leader from Indore was booked on Friday for allegedly making an objectionable remark against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a police official said.
Chandrashekhar Patel, former president of the city unit of the Congress' Seva Dal, allegedly made the remark against the CM during a protest organised by the opposition party during the day against the economic policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led governments in the state and at the Centre, the official said.
A case has been filed at Vijay Nagar police station against Patel under section 294 of the Indian Penal Code for using abusive words, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sampat Upadhyay told reporters.
Patel is yet to be arrested as a probe into the allegations is underway, the DCP added.
Bharatiya Janata Party workers protested outside the DCP's office demanding strict action against Patel.
City BJP chief Gaurav Randive said Patel's statement reflected the ''mental bankruptcy'' of the Congress.
Patel has insulted the entire state by using abusive language against the chief minister and the Congress must immediately expel him from the party, Randive said.
