Left Menu

Congress leader booked for 'objectionable' remark against MP CM

PTI | Indore | Updated: 10-03-2023 23:02 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 23:02 IST
Congress leader booked for 'objectionable' remark against MP CM
  • Country:
  • India

A Congress leader from Indore was booked on Friday for allegedly making an objectionable remark against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a police official said.

Chandrashekhar Patel, former president of the city unit of the Congress' Seva Dal, allegedly made the remark against the CM during a protest organised by the opposition party during the day against the economic policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led governments in the state and at the Centre, the official said.

A case has been filed at Vijay Nagar police station against Patel under section 294 of the Indian Penal Code for using abusive words, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sampat Upadhyay told reporters.

Patel is yet to be arrested as a probe into the allegations is underway, the DCP added.

Bharatiya Janata Party workers protested outside the DCP's office demanding strict action against Patel.

City BJP chief Gaurav Randive said Patel's statement reflected the ''mental bankruptcy'' of the Congress.

Patel has insulted the entire state by using abusive language against the chief minister and the Congress must immediately expel him from the party, Randive said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

 Global
4
NASA, SpaceX prep for Crew-5 return to Earth and 27th resupply mission launch

NASA, SpaceX prep for Crew-5 return to Earth and 27th resupply mission launc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023